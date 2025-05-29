Modern three-bedroom Milton Keynes home on the market for £325,000 with spacious garden and garage | Purplebricks

Milton Keynes home under £325,000 with spacious garden and garage

This three-bedroom semi-detached house in Pennyland, Milton Keynes is listed for £325,000. Offering generous living space, a private rear garden and a garage, it’s a fantastic opportunity for first-time buyers or families looking to settle in a well-connected area.

To see all the pictures, take a virtual tour and book a viewing, visit Purplebricks here . You’ll get the full feel for just how much space this home offers across three smartly laid out floors.

Set in a quiet residential location, this well-maintained home offers a spacious living room with large windows, a separate kitchen/diner with garden access, and three comfortable bedrooms upstairs along with a family bathroom.

The private rear garden provides a great outdoor space for entertaining or relaxing, while the front includes off-road parking and access to a garage. Local schools, shops, and green spaces are all close by, with excellent transport links throughout Milton Keynes and beyond.

This home is one of dozens available in Milton Keynes on Purplebricks. Click here to see more https://www.purplebricks.co.uk/search/property-for-sale/location-milton%20keynes .

At a glance

Features a bright living room, kitchen/diner, and private rear garden

Three well-sized bedrooms and a family bathroom

Garage and off-road parking

Located in a quiet area with great access to local amenities and schools

Freehold property with scope for personalisation

Homes like this in Milton Keynes don’t stay on the market for long act fast to book your viewing.

