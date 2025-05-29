Modern three-bedroom Milton Keynes home on the market for £325,000 with spacious garden and garage
This three-bedroom semi-detached house in Pennyland, Milton Keynes is listed for £325,000. Offering generous living space, a private rear garden and a garage, it’s a fantastic opportunity for first-time buyers or families looking to settle in a well-connected area.
Set in a quiet residential location, this well-maintained home offers a spacious living room with large windows, a separate kitchen/diner with garden access, and three comfortable bedrooms upstairs along with a family bathroom.
The private rear garden provides a great outdoor space for entertaining or relaxing, while the front includes off-road parking and access to a garage. Local schools, shops, and green spaces are all close by, with excellent transport links throughout Milton Keynes and beyond.
At a glance
- Features a bright living room, kitchen/diner, and private rear garden
- Three well-sized bedrooms and a family bathroom
- Garage and off-road parking
- Located in a quiet area with great access to local amenities and schools
- Freehold property with scope for personalisation
Homes like this in Milton Keynes don’t stay on the market for long act fast to book your viewing.
