The average house price fell in all but 12 out of 35 neighbourhoods across Milton Keynes, according to the latest figures published by the Office for National Statistics.

But there was one area where prices remained unchanged, and 11 where house prices rose - by up to 12.5 per cent in a year.

Below are all the neighbourhoods across Milton Keynes where the average house price rose during the 12 months to September 2024, the latest date for which localised data is available.

They are listed in reverse order, from smallest to biggest percentage annual house price increase.

The data is taken from neighbourhood statistics published by the Office for National Statistics in March 2025, for the period up to September 2024.

1 . Bletchley North West - 0.8% In Bletchley North West, the average house price rose by 0.8% to £312,500 during the year ending in September 2024. That was the 11th biggest percentage rise of any neighbourhood in Milton Keynes.

2 . Bow Brickhill & Woburn Sands - 1.8% In Bow Brickhill & Woburn Sands, the average house price rose by 1.8% to £447,998 during the year ending in September 2024. That was the 10th biggest percentage rise of any neighbourhood in Milton Keynes.

3 . Eaglestone & Fishermead - 1.9% In Eaglestone & Fishermead, the average house price rose by 1.9% to £265,000 during the year ending in September 2024. That was the ninth biggest percentage rise of any neighbourhood in Milton Keynes.