Could you manage Milton Keynes theme park, well here's your chance

Gulliver's Land wants new managers to work in its theme park in Milton Keynes and beyond.

A trainee management scheme is being launched to develop leaders capable of working at Gulliver’s sites in Warrington, Milton Keynes, Matlock Bath or Rother Valley.

The scheme runs for an entire year and will be held at all four locations. Successful applicants embark on placements across different areas of the Gulliver’s Theme Park Resorts business.

A mentor scheme as well as support from development coaches and experts is included in the package.

Theme Parks across the UK, reopened on April 12 as part of phase two of the roadmap out of lockdown outlined by the government. These massive entertainment resorts could prove popular this summer with restrictions no longer preventing countrywide travel.

Julie Dalton, managing director of Gulliver’s Theme Park Resorts, said: “We’re really excited about opening up applications for our trainee manager programme.

“Working at Gulliver’s is a very unique experience and we’re proud of our in-house training programme which really immerses people in every aspect of what we do, across all of our resorts.

“We’re on the hunt for high-energy people with lots of ambition, who are prepared to work hard to gain experience and to develop new skills. It doesn’t matter what your background is, for us it is all about attitude, personality and ambition.”