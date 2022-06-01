Milton Keynes mosaic community art project unveiled for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations

The event attracted a great turnout which included Milton Keynes deputy mayor, Amanda Marlow and Debbie Brock, the High Sheriff of Buckinghamshire.

The project was commissioned by Shenley Church End Parish Council with local mosaic artist Sarah Harper designing a new entrance sign for the Reading Room garden.

Said Sarah: “It was was one of the proudest moments of my career working as a mosaic artist. It has been a true privilege for me to work with my community and create two pieces of public art for The Reading Garden.

The mosaic Reading Garden Room was unveiled on Monday as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations

“I was contacted last September by Shenley Church End Parish Council about making a new entrance sign for the garden and I asked if I could create a project that allowed others the opportunity to get involved.

"I also suggested we built a community library (book swap) for everyone to enjoy and that would encourage residents to use this lovely garden. The parish council welcomed my ideas and the mosaic project evolved.”

Sarah held community workshops to create the artwork with children making flowers for the mosaic and beavers, school pupils and local residents also getting involved in the project.

Sarah Harper, centre, pictured with Debbie Brock, High Sheriff of Bucks, left, and Amanda Marlow, deputy mayor of Milton Keynes

Sarah added: “Thank you to the local schools that supported my design competition and gave pupils the opportunity to enter. Over 250 entries came in with six winners selected. Their artwork is now with our mosaic mural and the library. The children worked with me to create their mosaic animal. I was very impressed with their dedication, decisiveness and their patience while they created their animals. The final work is a credit to them, they should feel so proud.

“An enormous thank you also goes to my Dad, Andrew Barrett, who built the library which is covered in a mosaic design. The window was my surprise for the children. All the animals are wearing party hats or a bow tie, with the Owl wearing a crown, for their jubilee party.“