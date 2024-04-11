Arrest made in Wavendon Gate after aggravated burglary attempt

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man was arrested in Wavendon Gate on suspicion of aggravated burglary and wounding with intent last night (Thursday).

A large police contingent was seen around Gregories Drive and Scotch Firs on the estate at around 7.30pm, with reports claiming as many as seven police cars and an ambulance on the scene.

A cordon was in place well into Friday morning around the area, with a forensics tent also set up.

Thames Valley Police confirmed this morning (Friday): “At around 7.39pm yesterday (10/4) we received reports of a burglary on Scotch Firs, Wavendon Gate. Officers attended and are investigating the incident.

“A 44-year-old man from Sudbury, Suffolk, has been arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and wounding with intent.”