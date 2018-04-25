BAPS challenge raises funds for Willen Hospice in Milton Keynes

More than 70 people in Milton Keynes – from toddlers through to senior citizens – joined the BAPS Annual 10K Challenge on Sunday.

The annual charity challenge organised by BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) brought together more than 3,200 enthusiastic participants from towns and cities across the UK for a fun and healthy way to raise money for various worthy causes and local charities.

The funds will go towards supporting BAPS’s multifarious educational, community and spiritual activities in Milton Keynes serving children, youths, families and the elderly.

This year’s event will also support the outstanding work of Willen Hospice in Milton Keynes.

The 2018 Challenge will also be supporting BAPS’s national charity partner, Carers UK, the country’s only national membership charity for carers. It aims to make life better for the 6.5 million people in the UK who are supporting a loved one who is older, disabled or seriously ill.

Previous national partners for BAPS and BAPS Charities have included Age UK, Alzheimer’s Society, the Anthony Nolan Trust, Barnardo’s, Breast Cancer Care, the British Heart Foundation, Diabetes UK, KIDS, and Macmillan Cancer Support. In recent years, the Challenge has helped various local charities, including Ride High, Milton Keynes Community Cardiac Group, Buckinghamshire Air Ambulance and the Little Lives Appeal.

The event kicked off shortly after 10.30 am from Campbell Park Pavilion in the presence of the Mayor of Milton Keynes councillor David Hopkins and Mayoress Susan Hopkins.

Addressing the gathering, Councillor Hopkins said, “Both Susan and I are delighted to be attending the 10K Challenge on such a glorious morning. I know what a crucial part groups such as the BAPS Cultural Centre in Milton Keynes play in community cohesion and building, especially in a city experiencing the fastest growth rate in the UK.”

After the traditional opening ceremony, walkers, joggers and runners completed five rounds of the picturesque park which equalled a distance of 10 kilometres.

Kaushik Patel, one of the lead volunteers for the event, said, “It’s wonderful to participate in this annual challenge. It is very rewarding to give something back to the local community and help raise vital funds to support issues that affect us all.”

Milton Keynes Citizen newspaper

