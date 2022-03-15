Controlled explosion to take place shortly as bomb is found in Milton Keynes

Police have confirmed that the device dug up this morning in a Fenny Stratford cemetery was indeed an "unexploded ordance".

The Citizen reported earlier that an old grenade had been unearthed by gravediggers at the Manor Road burial ground.

Part of the nearby road was closed as bomb disposal officers investigated.

Manor Road cemetery

Police have now released a statement saying: "Officers were called around 8.15am to a report that an unexploded ordnance had been found just off Manor Road, Fenny Stratford.

"Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit (EOD) are on scene to make it safe. A controlled explosion will be taking place nearby at Manor Fields.

"Road closures that were in place have since been lifted."