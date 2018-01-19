Councillor and Milton Keynes Council make the National Campaign for the Arts shortlist

The shortlist has been announced for the National Campaign for the Arts’ Hearts For The Arts Awards 2018.

The awards celebrate the work of councils, councillors and council officers who have overcome financial challenges to ensure the arts stay at the centre of community life.

Councillor Liz Gifford has been nominated for best local authority arts champion cuncillor while Milton Keynes Council has been nominated for best local authority arts initiative for MK50.

The shortlist was judged by representatives from this year’s partners in the awards: UK Theatre, Arts Development UK, Culture Counts, the Local Government Association, and What Next?.

Discussing Councillor Liz Gifford’s nomination, Culture Counts said:

“Liz has demonstrated a deep dedication for the arts and would be a worthy recipient.”

The winners of the Hearts For The Arts Awards 2018 will be announced on Wednesday, February 14.

