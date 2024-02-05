19-year-old arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with Milton Keynes incident

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with an incident in Milton Keynes.

His arrest is linked to an incident that took place on Saturday evening (3 February) when witnesses told the police a man was carrying a large knife in Savoy Crescent. Police officers attended the scene at around 10pm and have since confirmed no one was injured.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The arrested man is from Milton Keynes and remains in police custody.

An arrested man remains in police custody

Investigating officer Inspector Graeme Williams, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “This was a serious incident that we are investigating thoroughly, with a suspect currently in police custody. We are not looking for anyone else.

“We believe that this is an isolated incident and there is no further risk to the public.

“We are in the very early stages of our investigation and are still trying to establish the full circumstances. It’s really important that if you have any information at all that could help our investigation that you get in touch as soon as possible.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“To make a report, please call us on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 43240054305, or make a report online.