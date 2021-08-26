Additional police officers patrolling Milton Keynes after rise in vehicle thefts

There is an additional police presence in Milton Keynes today (26 August), after a spate of vehicle thefts.

Thames Valley Police has sent extra community support officers to West Bletchley in reaction to recent car thefts in the area.

On Tuesday a police spokesperson released a statement warning residents of an increase of attempted car thefts.

Thames Valley Police officers patrolling Milton Keynes today

Witness reports relayed to the public warned of suspicious males trying car doors and shining lights into car windows.

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson released the following statement this afternoon: "PCSO’s (police community support officers) have been out patrolling on foot this morning in West Bletchley due to recent theft’s from vehicles and to visit some of our vulnerable residents.

"If you see us out and about feel free to come and say hi and if you have any concerns or questions let us know!"

On Tuesday officers provided the following advice to residents, to protect themselves against car theft, saying: We would advise people to keep car keys in a pouch or metal tin away from any external windows or doors.