Armed police have been called to Caldecotte Business Park over reports of a suspect at large.

Staff on the business park have been told to "stay away from the windows because the suspect is armed."

Police closed Brickhill Street by Bow Brickhill station

Police had closed Brickhill Street by Bow Brickhill railway station while they carried out their operation, with the police helicopter also spotted.

UPDATE: Two men arrested for armed robbery following business park closure