Arrested man bailed as part of murder probe after woman in her 40s dies in Milton Keynes

A man in his 40s who was arrested on suspicion of murder has been bailed until January 20, 2025

Carol Georgiou, aged 42, was found dead on November 2 at an address in Holywell Place, Milton Keynes.

The following day, a man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of murder. He has now been bailed until January 20 next year.

A Home Office post-mortem has been conducted, however the cause of death is still to be determined and further forensic tests are required.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Mike Roddy, said: “We are continuing our investigation into this tragic incident, and Carol’s family are being supported by specially trained officers.

“I would again ask anybody who believes they have any information which may assist our investigation to call us on 101 or report it online, quoting reference 43240529892.

“If you do not wish to speak to the police you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”