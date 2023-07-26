The BBC true crime drama The Sixth Commandment ended last night and has prompted rave reviews about the portrayal of Milton Keynes killer Ben Field.

Today (Wednesday) local police have released video footage of their version of the story, including an interview with the brother of Field’s elderly victim.

The video carries a warning that he content may be distressing for some viewers.

The Sixth Commandment, which is available on BBC iPlayer, tells how Field, a young former church warden from Olney, entered into a fake gay marriage with elderly scholar Peter Farquhar and then proceeded to twist, manipulate and drug his food and ply him with neat alcohol until he was a "shambling wreck" of his former self.

After Peter died, Field, who was in his 20s at the time, moved on to the 83-year-year-old neighbour, retired teacher Ann Moore-Martin, with whom he had a sexual relationship.

Police became involved in the case, known as Op Naseby, after Ann’s niece raised suspicions about Field. It rapidly became one of the most extraordinary Thames Valley Police investigations in history.

Field was jailed for 36 years in 2019 for killing Mr Farquhar. He was cleared of killing Miss Moore-Martin but admitted fraud, with the court hearing how he’d encouraged both pensioners to change their wills in his favour.

During the trial and police investigation, he showed no remorse, stating: "I’ve deceived absolutely everyone that I’ve ever had a relationship with.” When asked why he gaslighted Peter Farquhar, he replied: “To irritate him – I did it vindictively.”

His twisted character was expertly played by young Irish actor Éanna Hardwicke, and viewer are now calling for him to get an award for his skills.

The drama explored the mind of Field, showing the way he manipulated his victims in the harrowing saga. It tells of the extraordinary events and the massive police investigation that followed, and explores the way Field manipulated his victims in a harrowing saga.

Religion played a strong part in the murder, hence the title The Sixth Commandment, which states ‘Thou shalt not kill’.

Milton Keynes killer Ben Field is now behind bars