Burglar who stole cash at knifepoint jailed for 12 years

The incident happened at around 2.50am on September 2 last year, when Torano smashed a panel in the front door of a property in Shenley Brook End, Milton Keynes, to force entry.

Torano threatened the victim, a man in his 30s, with a flick knife and a total of £200 cash was stolen.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Lisa McKinley, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “I would like to thank all those involved in the successful conviction of Torano for what was a terrifying ordeal for the victim.

Carl Torano was jailed for 12 years and 3 months

“Burglary is an offence that greatly affects our community and can be extremely distressing for victims, I am pleased that Torano has successfully been brought to justice and the victim can now have closure.

“This conviction and sentence reflects the severity and seriousness with which these offences are taken, and is a warning that these type of offences will not be tolerated.”

> Protect your property by ensuring side and back gates are secure. Don't leave garden tools outside, keep ladders out of sight - and ensure sheds, garages and outbuildings are locked. Fit tamper-proof automatic outside security lights. Even when you're at home, try not to leave accessible windows open at night.

> Install simple security devices

> Invest in a burglar alarm

> Invest in security cameras

> Trade a bit of privacy for added security

> Shine a light