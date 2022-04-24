CCTV image released as police hunt man spotted with two knives after assault using a bag in Milton Keynes

Thames Valley Police is releasing a CCTV image of a man officers would like to speak to in relation to the assault investigation.

At around 11.20am on Friday 15 April, the victim, a man aged in his early 20s, was walking to the shops in Serpentine Court when he was approached by another man.

This man swung a bag at the victim, hitting him twice in the face.

Do you recognise this man?

Witnesses also reported seeing the offender coming out of a nearby flat holding two knives.

The victim suffered cuts to his face, which did not require treatment.

Investigating officer PC Jack Boyden, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “I am releasing this CCTV image, as I believe the man pictured may have information that can assist my investigation.

“If you recognise this man, or you believe this to be you, please get in touch with Thames Valley Police, either online or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43220162191.

“Alternatively, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

It is the latest violent incident in MK involving knives.