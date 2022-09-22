Crime figures rise significantly in Milton Keynes – but only one in six offences has formal outcome
New police data shows a disturbing increase in violent crime, robberies, sexual offences and burglaries over the past 12 months in MK
Crime figures have risen significantly in MK – but only one in six offences has formal outcome, new figures reveal.
Almost every category of crime has increased, showing an overall rise of 17% in the number of incidents.
Between September 2021 and August 2022 some 23,481 crimes were recorded by police in MK.
However, of these, only 3,790 ended in formal police action or an outcome such as a conviction.
This means on average only 16% of all crimes recorded – around one in six – result in any official outcome.
Violence with injury offences soared by 50% with 18,998 incidents recorded over the 12 months. Sadly, these included six murders.
Sexual offences rose by 25.5% with 792 crimes recorded. More than 290 of these were reported rapes.
Throughout the city, robberies were up by 39.6%. Robbery of business property showed a massive 183.3% increase while robbery of personal property rose by almost 34%. Of the 154 robbery offences reported, there was an formal outcome in 36 cases.
Over the year, 741 burglaries were recorded – an increase of 9.7%. There was formal action/outcome in 88 of these. More than 300 of the burglaries were on residential houses.
Vehicle crime rose significantly with 1,692 offences. The majority of these – 65.3% – were theft from cars or vans. There was formal action/outcome in 63 cases.
More than 533 bicycle thefts were recorded – a rise of 18%. There was an outcome/formal action in just nine of these cases.
Arsons shot up by 52.9%, with 138 deliberate fires. Of these, nine had an outcome or formal action.
Possession of weapon offences rose by 14.4% while public order offences increased by 29.9%, with 2,777 incidents.
Hate crime was up by 20.8%, with homophobic incidents showing a 74.7% rise. Meanwhile, domestic crimes and incidents showed an increase of 12.2%, with a worrying 4,158 crimes in MK.
One category showing a decrease was drug offences – down by 10.4%. There were still 973 crimes with a pleasing 727 of them resulting in formal action or an outcome.
Trafficking of drugs was down by 15.1% while possession of drugs offences decreased by 8.6%.