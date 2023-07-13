News you can trust since 1981
Disruption at Central Milton Keynes is due to young man being stabbed in the face, police reveal

The man is currently in hospital
By Sally Murrer
Published 13th Jul 2023, 13:11 BST- 2 min read
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 13:11 BST

The crime scene and road closures at the city centre this morning (Thursday) are due to a stabbing that happened in the early hours, police have now revealed.

Officers were called to reports of a man being assaulted in Silbury Boulevard about 5.30am.

On arrival, they found a man in his twenties with stab wounds. He is currently in hospital with non-life threatening facial injuries, say police

A scene watch is still in place following a stabbing at Central Milton KeynesA scene watch is still in place following a stabbing at Central Milton Keynes
A large area of Silbury Boulevard, including the central library, has been taped off since early this morning as officers launched an investigation and people have been asked by police to avoid the area.

Roads have been closed, including the junction at Silbury Boulevard and Saxon Gate.

Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Adam Billingham said of the stabbing: “This is an unprovoked attack on a young man by two offenders.

“I would like to reassure the community that this is an isolated incident and that we believe there were two offenders and we have made two arrests. Two men, one from Reading and one from Milton Keynes, have been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm. They are currently in police custody.

“There are several scene watches in relation to this investigation, therefore residents will see an increased police presence in the area while officers and staff carry out enquiries.

“Several members of the public witnessed the stabbing and are providing witness statements, but if anyone else has information or footage from the area then please contact the police as soon as possible.

“You can contact the force online, via 101, or by visiting a police station, quoting investigation reference 43230309732.”