Fatal stabbing happens just hours after Keir Starmer visits Milton Keynes to discuss knife crime

In a bitter twist of irony, a day that saw MK police host two VIP politicians for knife crime talks ended in a fatal stabbing on a city estate.

The murder, the latest in a grim list for the city over the past few years, took place just a few hours after Labour leader Keir Starmer and Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper visited Central Milton Keynes police station on Thursday.

And during the same week, city MPs Iain Stewart and Ben Everitt had also visited the station – again to discuss solutions to knife crime.

Ben Everitt posted on X last night (Monday): “Important catch-up with TVP and Iain Stewart last week about crime in Milton Keynes, including issues such as car cruises, knife crime, burglary and more.”

He did not mention the fact that last Thursday evening, at around 6.45pm, a 48-year-old man died from a stab wound in the neck on Brooklands estate. A 24-year-old man has since been charged with murder.

Meanwhile Labour politicians have also not mentioned the murder that happened just after their visit. They were accompanied by MK’s prospective parliamentary candidates Chris Curtis and Emily Darlington and held a roundtable for business, community and industry leaders.

Chris and Emily had outlined their priorities for the city, which included reducing knife crime,