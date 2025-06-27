Fewer firearms licences were taken away in the Thames Valley last year, according to figures from the Home Office.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The data, which covers the year to March, shows that 16 firearm licences were withdrawn, compared to 21 in the previous twelve-month period.

A total of 246 new applications to own the firearms were granted in the past year by Thames Valley Police, which covers Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and Berkshire, a reduction on the 270 issued a year earlier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Across England and Wales 6,657 new applications for firearms certificates were granted in the past year, a four per cent increase on the previous year, and the highest number since March 2020.

New figures have shown a reduction in the number of firearms taken away from individuals by Thames Valley Police over the past year

Across both nations there were 542 firearms certificates withdrawn, a seven per cent rise on the last year, and the highest number since comparable records began.

In the Thames Valley region, there were 5,561 active licences as of the end of March, which accounted for 24,676 firearms, giving the area a rate of 955 firearms per 100,000 people.

The police force area with the highest rate of firearms per 100,000 people was North Yorkshire with 3,029, with the Metropolitan Police, which covers London, having the lowest of 188 per 100,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To legally own a firearm or associated ammunition in the UK, an individual must apply for a licence from their local police force, which is subject to renewal every five years.

A spokesperson for the Gun Control Network said: "We believe the Government must go further to ensure the licensing process is more robust.

"Partners, ex-partners, and household members of applicants must be involved in the process, medical and mental health checks must be more stringent, and all police forces must apply the same high standards consistently.

"A firearm is a deadly weapon, and licensing should reflect the utmost caution."

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.