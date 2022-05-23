Gang of 18 attack five bystanders in Milton Keynes brawl

A group of three women and two men were walking in Newport Pagnell on Saturday night when they were attacked by between 16-18 thugs aged around 20.

At roughly 9pm the group of five were stalked by the larger group near Newport Pagnell Medical Centre, the five were heading towards the venue.

The police wants dashcam footage capturing the attack

One of the large group started attacking one of the two men, Thames Valley Police reports that the attack mainly focused on the two men.

But, when one of the women tried to intervene, she was also struck.

During the brawl, one of the women called her dad to come and collect her but when he turned up with some of his friends they were also attacked.

Witness reports describe one offender as a white male, who is around five foot five inches tall, of average build with black hair.

At the time, he was wearing a black t-shirt with a pink logo on the back, and black Adidas tracksuit bottoms.

Thames Valley Police reports that another offender is described as around five foot nine inches tall, of slim build, with short brown hair and a slight moustache.

He was wearing a white t-shirt, grey tracksuit bottoms and white trainers.

Investigating officer, PC Jordan Cullum, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “I would like to appeal to anybody who may have been in this area during this time and may have dash-cam footage, CCTV or may have witnessed anything to please get in touch.

“You can contact us by either making a report online or by calling 101 quoting reference number 43220209387.