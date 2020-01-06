Grieving family pay tribute to 'dearly loved son' following his murder in Milton Keynes

The heartbroken family of murdered 22-year-old Jefferey Wiafe have paid tribute to their "funny, caring and dearly loved" son yesterday (Sunday).

Mr Wiafe died following an incident in Carradine Crescent, Milton Keynes on New Year’s Eve.

Jefferey Wiafe

A Home Office post-mortem took place on New Year’s Day and the cause of death was confirmed as stab wound to the chest.

The family said: “Jefferey, a son, a brother, an uncle, and a friend. You are funny, caring and dearly loved and missed by us all. Rest in perfect Peace - till we meet again in Heaven”.

