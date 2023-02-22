Heartbroken cat owner issues warning after her pet is found savagely beaten to death by human in Milton Keynes
The vet was appalled at her injuries
A cat owner has issued a grim warning after her pet was beaten to death and the vet said a human was responsible.
Tabby and white Cleo went out yesterday (Tuesday) evening and failed to come home to Skye Weston and her partner, who live in Angus Drive, Bletchley.
They went out searching and this morning found the little cat, who never roamed far from home, unable to move and in agony in a nearby bush.
"We carried her home and took her straight to a vet,” said Skye.
She was distraught when the vet said Cleo’s internal injuries, which included severe fractures in her mouth, were so bad that she was unlikely to survive the complex surgery needed.
But she was even more horrified when the vet said the injuries were consistent with a person beating and kicking her, rather than a car accident or attack from another animal.
“Cleo was a shy and gentle cat, we can not comprehend why anybody would want to hurt her,” said Skye.
"Due to the extent of the injuries we have had to put Cleo to rest this afternoon. We are heartbroken.”
She is now urging people in Bletchley to keep a close on on their cats and also appealing for anyone who witnessed anything last night to come forward.
"Please be cautious if you have a cat around this area … If anybody has any CCTV or has seen or heard anything relating to this we would really appreciate if you reached out,” she said.
Skye posted her sad story today on a local Facebook group for lost pets – and it prompted a horrified response.
“This is absolutely disgusting. How could anyone hurt an harmless animal? I hope whatever wrongun has done this gets caught and is made suffer as much as little Cleo. Literally I'm sat here so angry I can’t find a word strong enough,” said one animal lover.
Last year a warning was issued after a much-loved elderly cat was found decapitated with a knife in MK. The 16-year-old ginger cat called Sparkle was found dead on grass by the side of the road in Broomfield, Stacey Bushes, and the vet confirmed the act could only have been carried out by a human.