Heartbroken cat owner issues warning after her pet is found savagely beaten to death by human in Milton Keynes

A cat owner has issued a grim warning after her pet was beaten to death and the vet said a human was responsible.

Tabby and white Cleo went out yesterday (Tuesday) evening and failed to come home to Skye Weston and her partner, who live in Angus Drive, Bletchley.

They went out searching and this morning found the little cat, who never roamed far from home, unable to move and in agony in a nearby bush.

Little Cleo before the attack

"We carried her home and took her straight to a vet,” said Skye.

She was distraught when the vet said Cleo’s internal injuries, which included severe fractures in her mouth, were so bad that she was unlikely to survive the complex surgery needed.

But she was even more horrified when the vet said the injuries were consistent with a person beating and kicking her, rather than a car accident or attack from another animal.

“Cleo was a shy and gentle cat, we can not comprehend why anybody would want to hurt her,” said Skye.

Cleo was a much-loved cat

"Due to the extent of the injuries we have had to put Cleo to rest this afternoon. We are heartbroken.”

She is now urging people in Bletchley to keep a close on on their cats and also appealing for anyone who witnessed anything last night to come forward.

"Please be cautious if you have a cat around this area … If anybody has any CCTV or has seen or heard anything relating to this we would really appreciate if you reached out,” she said.

Skye posted her sad story today on a local Facebook group for lost pets – and it prompted a horrified response.

“This is absolutely disgusting. How could anyone hurt an harmless animal? I hope whatever wrongun has done this gets caught and is made suffer as much as little Cleo. Literally I'm sat here so angry I can’t find a word strong enough,” said one animal lover.

