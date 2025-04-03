Independent review criticises Thames Valley Police programme after discrimination claims

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Employment process within the Thames Valley Police force have been criticised in an independent review that was launched after it lost a discrimination case against white officers.

Today, the results of a review, that was commissioned after the force lost a discrimination tribunal case filed by white police officers, has been released.

A 10-page review into Thames Valley Police’s recruitment process has been published on Police and Crime Commissioner Matthew Barber’s website, and can be viewed here.

Analysis from a former assistant chief constable, Kerrin Wilson, shows that some members of the force felt ‘marginalised’.

Police and Crime Commissioner Matthew Barber authorised the review. Photo from Charlie Smith, Local Democracy Reporting Service

Police and Crime Commissioner Matthew Barber, who authorised the review after the results of the tribunal last October, said: “The findings show that mistakes were made and that there was a lack of consistency, information and inclusion in the way policies were applied, leaving parts of the organisation feeling left out and overlooked. Due regard should be given to all staff. A wide range of recommendations focuses on key areas of central oversight, training, better alignment with relevant bodies, internal communications, internal recruitment and career advancement programmes. These, if implemented, will go a long way to address the issues identified.”

A tribunal found in Thames Valley Police had discriminated against three white police officers when they were blocked from applying for a promotion.

A judge ruled that the three officers missed out on a spot in a Priority Crime Team due to their race.

According to the BBC, a tribunal heard that a Thames Valley Police superintendent was ordered to "make it happen" and appoint an Asian sergeant to the role of detective inspector.

A number of recommendations and changes the force can make have been listed in the review. These include recruitment strategies, internal communication, and career advancement processes.

Chief Constable Jason Hogg said: “The review's findings and recommendations will help guide our next steps as we work together to foster an environment where all our people feel valued and supported.

“Thames Valley Police takes these recommendations seriously and will use them as it seeks to improve.

“I am also pleased that the report recognises that Thames Valley Police is an organisation that has “wonderful people with passion and ways of working that deliver excellent policing for its communities” and that the force is effective in tackling crime and supporting those most vulnerable.”

In the review Ms Wilson writes that the tribunal results have: “Raised questions of trust, transparency and consistency in individuals and the force’s approach to the equality agenda, plus, a lack of faith in the internal communications surrounding the mater. For minorised staff from all protected characteristics, but predominantly from an ethnic minority background, this has led to a deeper feeling of being marginalised. It has raised to the surface the concerns from parts of the organisation that feel undervalued as a majority group.”

“When the force lost the case, they were slow to understand and acknowledge the depth of concern this had within the organisation. Communications, whilst factual, missed the human touch and added to the hurt felt across the force,” Ms Wilson added in her report.