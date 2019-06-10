Is Milton Keynes woman the most evil mother in Britain?

Mary-Louisa Andrews burst into tears as she was jailed for allowing her husband to rape and impregnante her young daughter.

The court heard she had refused to listen when her daughter, who was aged ten at the time, pleaded for help.

Her reason for ignoring the child's pleas was fear that her husband would end their relationship, the court was told.

Anoyke Andrews, aged 44 years, was described in court as an evil and wicked step-father and was jailed for 20 years after a jury convicted him of a seven year reign of sexual abuse on his stepdaughter.

Mary-Louisa Andrews, aged 50 year, from Graveney Place, Springfield, suffered a panic attack on the morning she was due to appear before a packed public gallery at Aylesbury Crown Court. Because of this, the sentencing had to be delayed.

She finally appeared via video link. Judge Francis Sheridan told her: “The tears you shed are for yourself. I do not think any of them are for your daughter. I am not in any way influenced. You have not shown any sign of remorse."

"It is time somebody told you to your face - and I will: You were a wicked mother. When your daughter complained, her complaints were dismissed. You will take that dismissal to the grave. You betrayed your daughter to stand by your husband."

“She has gone through what can only be described as a life of hell. There must have been times in her young life where there appeared to be almost no remission from abuse.”

Prosecuting counsel, Angus Robertson, described an incident where Andrews raped the young girl while they were in the living room watching football on TV. Mary-Louisa Andrews shouted downstairs to ask what they were doing. Anoyke Andrews had shouted back ‘nothing’, and no more was said - but the girl maintained in court her mother had known.

Mr Robertson said: “When she was aged 12 years, she found she was pregnant. She had a termination of the pregnancy. She did not want to have that termination. Mr Andrews told Mrs Andrews that if the pregnancy wasn’t terminated he would end the relationship and leave her.

Anokye Andrews has been jailed for 20 years

“She became pregnant again when she was 13 years old, told her mother the father was Mr Andrews and said they could have her child. Both defendants were attempting to have a child of their own. Mrs Andrews considered this, but told her to ‘get rid of it’.”

Mrs Andrews was jailed for three years while Mr Andrews was jailed for 20 years.

The only reason we can name and shame the sick pair is because the brave victim, who is now 28, has waived her legal right to anonimity so her mother and evil stepfather can be exposed.

