Large police presence reported near Stoke Hammond pub

Police divers are believed to be at the scene

Witnesses have said that a large number of emergency responders have been spotted close to a pub in Stoke Hammond.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This morning (27 February), residents on Facebook have said that a number of police officers have been sighted by The Three Locks.

According to residents, ambulances and two fire engines have also been spotted at the scene. It is believed that police divers are also getting ready to enter the nearby canal.

Thames Valley Police has been approached for comment on the breaking incident.