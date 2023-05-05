News you can trust since 1981
Large police presence spotted near Milton Keynes school as assault investigation continues

A boy was taken to hospital for serious injuries suffered during the attack

By James Lowson
Published 5th May 2023, 17:07 BST- 2 min read

A large number of police officers were spotted near a school in Milton Keynes today (5 May).

Residents saw seven police cars and people in forensic suits visiting a property in Fishermead Boulevard close to The Willows School and Early Years centre.

Police staff were working as part of an ongoing investigation into an assault which left the victim with serious injuries that required hospital treatment.

A large number of officers were spotted by an address in Milton Keynes today
A large number of officers were spotted by an address in Milton Keynes today
At around 4pm last Friday (28 April), a boy in his teens, was assaulted in Campbell Park.

He required hospital treatment for the injuries and remained under medical supervision the following day.

Thames Valley Police stated today that there were no further details on the investigation that can be released to the public at this time.

Superintendent Matt Bullivant said last Saturday: “I understand this assault may cause concern to the public, but we believe there is no wider threat to the public.

“There will be an extra police presence in the area while we investigate and I would encourage anyone with concerns to speak to a uniformed officer.”

Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Lucie Clarke, added: “We are investigating it as a priority and we will do everything we can to identify the offender and bring them to justice.

“I am appealing for anyone with information about this assault to please come forward to assist our investigation.

“Also, please could anyone with CCTV cameras in the area or anyone with a dash-cam who was driving in the area at the time of the incident check their recordings in case they have captured anything which could help us.

“Anyone with information should call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43230185034.

“Alternatively, provide information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website.

“I would ask that any public speculation is avoided to allow the investigation to take place unhindered and without prejudice.”