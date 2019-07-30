Man charged and named after Milton Keynes murder

A 34-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a 41-year-old in Conniburrow on Sunday morning.

Andrew Kiernan, aged 34, of Watling Street, Bletchley, was arrested on suspicion of murder on Sunday.

He has been charged with one count of murder, one count of possession of a bladed article, and one count of possession of cannabis.

Kiernan is due to appear at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesday July 30).

Thames Valley Police was called to Ramsons Avenue in Conniburrow at 10.52am on Sunday (July 28) after a report that a man had been stabbed.

The victim later died and a murder investigation was launched.

The victim, a 41-year-old from Bletchley, is yet to be formally identified, but his next of kin has been informed and are being supported by specially trained Family Liaison Officers.

A post mortem was carried out yesterday (Monday). The cause of death was recorded as an incised wound to the neck causing blood loss.