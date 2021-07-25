Man chased people with knife in group brawl at a Milton Keynes shopping centre

A man armed with a knife chased seven people around Midsummer Place shopping centre on Friday afternoon (July 23).

The knife-wielding man had been involved in a group brawl involving 10 men in the Footlocker store at the centre which started at around 4.15pm .

Thames Valley Police officers want to hear from witnesses who saw the mass fight.

The man produced the knife causing the seven men to flee the shoe store, this led to a chase around the shopping centre.

During the Footlocker brawl, items within the shop were damaged and some pieces of furniture were thrown.

It is believed that some of the individuals involved in the altercation got into a blue VW golf and a blue Ford Fiesta that were parked nearby.

Two 22-year-old men and two 17-year-old boys, all from Northampton, were arrested on suspicion of affray and have been released on police bail.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Alex Kiljan, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “I am appealing for any witnesses to this incident, or anyone who may have information about what happened to please come forward.

“You can make a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference 43210328475.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

The MK Citizen received video footage from the incident which can be viewed here. It shows store shutters being brought down within a shop in Midsummer Place to protect customers and staff.