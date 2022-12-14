A man has been named and charged by the police on seven different counts of burglary in Milton Keynes today (14 December).

Paul Dennet, 33, of no fixed abode but from Milton Keynes, was charged with one count of attempted burglary and one count of theft yesterday, on top of the multiple burglary charges.

Advertisement

He is due back in court next month

The charges relate to a number of incidents in Great Holm and surrounding areas between last Friday (9 December) and Sunday (11 December).