Man named and charged with seven counts of burglary in Milton Keynes
All the incidents occurred over just a three-day period
A man has been named and charged by the police on seven different counts of burglary in Milton Keynes today (14 December).
Paul Dennet, 33, of no fixed abode but from Milton Keynes, was charged with one count of attempted burglary and one count of theft yesterday, on top of the multiple burglary charges.
The charges relate to a number of incidents in Great Holm and surrounding areas between last Friday (9 December) and Sunday (11 December).
Dennet was arrested on Monday he appeared at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court yesterday and was remanded in custody to appear at Aylesbury Crown Court on 16 January 2023.