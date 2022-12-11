An 18-year-old man has been arrested after a teenager was killed in a crash in Milton Keynes on Saturday night.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following the fatal road traffic collision in which three others were injured.

The incident happened last night (10/12) at about 9.50pm in Crawley Road, North Crawley, between the junctions of College Road and Shire Lane.

Crawley Road, North Crawley, MK

A black Vauxhall Corsa was involved in a single vehicle collision. Sadly, a 19-year-old man, who was a passenger in the vehicle, died at the scene.

Three other passengers, all aged in their late teens, were taken to hospital for treatment for minor injuries.

An 18-year-old man from Newport Pagnell was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving a motor vehicle whilst over the prescribed alcohol limit. He remains in police custody.

Senior investigation officer, Sergeant Tyrone Powell, of the Roads Policing Unit based at Milton Keynes, said: “This was a tragic collision in which a young man sadly lost his life and several others were injured. Our thoughts are foremost with the family of the young man who died in this incident.

“I would like to thank the members of the public who stopped at the scene to help the injured teenagers, and I appeal to anybody else who may have witnessed this collision, or who may have dash cam footage or any other information which would assist our investigation, to come forward.

“If you do have any details which you think could be useful to us, please get in contact by calling 101 or reporting via our website, quoting the reference number 43220555886 when prompted.

“If you do not feel comfortable talking to the police directly, you can report relevant information via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or on their website”.