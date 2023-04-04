News you can trust since 1981
Man showed teenage boy a knife tucked in his trousers as he robbed him of chain in Milton Keynes park

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following the incident

By The Newsroom
Published 4th Apr 2023, 16:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 16:48 BST

A man showed a teenage boy a knife tucked in his trousers as he robbed him of chain in a Milton Keynes park at the weekend.

Now Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following the incident.

At around 5.40pm on Saturday April 1, the victim, a teenage boy, was approach by a man in the park in Derwent Drive.

The man demanded the victim hand over a chain he was wearing round his neck. When the victim refused, the man showed him a knife tucked into the waistband of his trousers and the victim handed over the chain.

The man then walked onto Derwent Drive with a woman.

The offender is described as a white man, with a tan, aged in his teens or 20s, approximately 5ft 8ins tall and slim. He had green eyes and dark black hair. He was wearing a face covering that was over the bottom half of his face, a black puffa-style coat with a fur hood and black trousers.

The woman that he met with is described as black, of large build and aged in her 20s.

Case investigator, David Graham, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to please come forward.

“Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101 or via the Thames Valley Police website, quoting reference 43230143915.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or online.”