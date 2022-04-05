Many CCTV cameras in Milton Keynes are 'in state of disrepair' claim councillors as knife crime spirals

And they have accused Labour and Lib Dem council leaders of failing to deliver on a promise made three years ago to increase the number of cameras across Milton Keynes.

Their outburst comes after evidence that knife crime in the borough is soaring, with last week seeing the fourth fatal stabbing in just three months.

Conservative councillors say Labour and Lib Dems promised early in 2019 that they would develop a new CCTV strategy by September 2019” as part of their Council Plan.

Many CCTV cameras in MK are faulty, say Tory councillors

They also vowed to invest £250,000 in upgrading existing fixed cameras in CMK, and provide additional funding for mobile CCTV to tackle anti-social behaviour.

But neither pledge came to fruition, say the Tories, who claim the CCTV strategy has never appeared in any council decision, meetings or papers since 2019.

They also claim the funding has never been used.

In the meantime, MK Council’s CCTV stocks have been left in a state of disrepair, with many out of action, they claim.

PCC Matthew Barber met with MK Council to discuss CCTV cameras

Local Tory leader Alex Walker said: “According to Thames Valley Police and Crime Commissioner, Matthew Barber, there is a real ‘challenge’ in Milton Keynes with the council funding for CCTV where we have a significant number of cameras in MK that aren’t functioning and aren’t being supported by the council.”

In contrast, Thames Valley Police are investing £1 million into CCTV across the region.

Local Conservatives have been calling for additional CCTV funding and in February asked for money for additional CCTV to target ASB hotspots, but the Labour and Liberal Democrats rejected the calls, said Cllr Walker.

The Tories also asked for official bleed control kits rolled out all over the borough so that victim's lives can be saved by receiving immediate help at the scene.

“This emerges at a time when Milton Keynes is dealing with a spike in knife crime with four murders in three months,” said Cllr Walker.

“For years MK Council has blamed Thames Valley Police, the government and everyone else for failing to tackle crime. At the same time, they’ve failed in their duty to keep residents safe, allowing their CCTV cameras - vital tools in the effort to reduce crime - to fall into a state of disrepair.

Cllr Walker added: “We need to make our streets safer and combat crime, but the Labour and Liberal Democrat council are failing to do the basics.

“And where has the Council’s CCTV strategy gone? It has been three years since the promise was made - clearly the council aren’t interested.

“The council’s position is they would rather wait and invest in a new system. That is valid, but there is no excuse to let existing cameras fall into disrepair.

“Thankfully, the police and crime commissioner office will be investing its cash to bring some back into use.”

MK Council leader Pete Marland (Labour) said in response: “The MK Conservatives want to talk about anything other than police numbers in Milton Keynes. Nothing can help them hide from the fact they’ve let knife crime in Milton Keynes get out of control. It’s desperate to try and pass their failings to MK Council.

“People aren’t idiots. They know the MK Conservatives have no plan to tackle violent crime, and they’ve spent the past 12 months talking about non-existent dog theft rather than addressing knife crime.

“MK Council has invested heavily in CCTV in a number of different areas of crime, such as fly-tipping and ASB hotspots, but CCTV is no replacement for real police officers on the ground. Some of the older fixed and static cameras are now obsolete due to cuts made by TVP in their control room.

"Why would MK Council spend money on expensive cameras that TVP don’t monitor?

“People don’t want a plan for CCTV, they want a plan to reduce knife crime and stop the tragic loss of young lives. Labour’s plan is very simple. More police in MK, get the PCC to prioritise knife crime not rural crime and tackle the causes of crime by investing more in youth services and our young people. By talking about CCTV the MK Conservatives do nothing more than highlight they’ve no plan and no answers.”

Police and Crime Commissioner Matthew Barber , who is Conservative, spoke out about plans to tackle the spate of knife crime in Milton Keynes in February, following the third fatal stabbing.

He had already arranged to meet with MK Council that week to discuss CCTV cameras on our streets.

He said at the time: "We need to work together, delivering the increased in police officer recruitment, ensuring the right tactics are in place, but also working with the council’s community safety team, ensuring CCTV coverage, and working with school and parents to deal with this challenge.”

In January, crime in MK was discussed at the Thames Valley Police & Crime Panel, attended by local councillors and Mr Barber.

The PCC said: “At that meeting we had an extended discussion about police officer numbers and planned recruitment. This included the fact that by the end of next month Thames Valley Police are due to hit their recruitment target and will have more police officers than ever before.”