Milton Keynes home raided and two arrests made during cyber security investigation

A Milton Keynes home was raided by counter terrorism police as part of an ongoing cyber crime investigation.

Two people have been arrested in connection to the investigation which is being overseen by South East Regional Organised Crime Unit (SEROCU).

This morning (9 June), the specialist police unit has revealed that it raided a home in Bletchley as part of the operation.

Two arrests were made yesterday

SEROCU obtained warrants to search the Bletchley address, and a separate property in Newcastle Emlyn, Wales.

During yesterday’s activity the police arrested a 28-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman, both from Carmarthenshire.

The man was arrested on suspicion of blackmail, theft, money laundering and Computer Misuse Act offences, including unauthorised access to computer material, unauthorised computer access with intent to commit other offences, and making, supplying or obtaining articles for use in offence.

The woman was arrested on suspicion of money laundering.

They remain in police custody at this time.

SEROCU seized digital devices from both addresses.

Detective Sergeant Aisling Martin, of SEROCU’s Cyber Crime Unit, said: “We are committed to tackling serious and organised crime in our communities, particularly that of a cyber nature and I hope these warrants demonstrate that.