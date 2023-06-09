News you can trust since 1981
Milton Keynes home raided and two arrests made during cyber security investigation

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of money laundering
By James Lowson
Published 9th Jun 2023, 12:21 BST- 1 min read

A Milton Keynes home was raided by counter terrorism police as part of an ongoing cyber crime investigation.

Two people have been arrested in connection to the investigation which is being overseen by South East Regional Organised Crime Unit (SEROCU).

This morning (9 June), the specialist police unit has revealed that it raided a home in Bletchley as part of the operation.

Two arrests were made yesterdayTwo arrests were made yesterday
SEROCU obtained warrants to search the Bletchley address, and a separate property in Newcastle Emlyn, Wales.

During yesterday’s activity the police arrested a 28-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman, both from Carmarthenshire.

The man was arrested on suspicion of blackmail, theft, money laundering and Computer Misuse Act offences, including unauthorised access to computer material, unauthorised computer access with intent to commit other offences, and making, supplying or obtaining articles for use in offence.

The woman was arrested on suspicion of money laundering.

They remain in police custody at this time.

SEROCU seized digital devices from both addresses.

Detective Sergeant Aisling Martin, of SEROCU’s Cyber Crime Unit, said: “We are committed to tackling serious and organised crime in our communities, particularly that of a cyber nature and I hope these warrants demonstrate that.

“If you have been a victim of cyber crime or believe you have information about it, you can make a report to Action Fraud UK online or by calling 0300 123 2040.”