Milton Keynes sees yet more bloodshed with double stabbing on city estate

Two men were stabbed in a single incident of violence of a city estate last night (Wednesday), prompting police to enforce another Section 60 stop and search order covering most of MK.

The double stabbing took place at Oxley Park, on the junction of Hepburn Crescent and Powis Lane.

Police say one victim was in his teens and the other in his twenties. Both were taken to hospital and have now been discharged.

Police taped off an area of Oxley Park after a double stabbing

A single offender was responsible and he has not yet been arrested. He’s described as South Asian man, of large build, with a beard, and he was wearing sunglasses and a hat.

The Section 60 order was put in place immediately, giving police extra powers to stop people and search them for weapons.

The order will expire at 9pm tonight (Thursday).

It follows a serious stabbing on Fishermead on Monday lunchtime, which also prompted a Section 60. This order had only expired the day before the Oxley Park incident.

This is the area covered by the latest Section 60

A teenager was attacked by four masked men, who have not yet been arrested. The teen suffered serious injuries.

Monday’s violence sparked an urgent appeal from the city’s much-respected Safety Centre, whose experts said saying the attack was a “stark reminder” of the need for lifesaving knife crime education for children and young people in the city. They have appealed for businesses to help fund special workshops to teach children aged nine to 11 about the dangers and life-changing consequences of carrying knives.

Detective Inspector Rachel Wheaton, based at Milton Keynes police station, said of the latest incident: “This order has been put in place following yesterday’s incident in Milton Keynes.

“This order is in place to ensure public safety, while also giving police extra power to search people in an area where we are concerned about increased violence, and to take weapons off the street.

“I understand that an order of this nature could cause concern, but whilst a Section 60 order may sound alarming, enhancing our stop and search powers provides us with another tactic to quickly identify and disrupt those carrying weapons.

“If you are stopped by an officer, please do not be worried as this does not mean that you are in trouble. You will see more police officers in the area whilst the order is in place and we expect to carry out more stop and searches than usual.

“Officers who are out and about are there to reassure you as well as using their powers under Section 60 so please do stop and speak with them about any concerns that you have.

“We are continuing to appeal to anyone who has any information that may assist with our investigation into the assault, and would specifically like to hear from anyone that may have dash-cam footage from the Hepburn Crescent area around 8.30pm, or anyone that may have seen a dark vehicle in the area.

