Milton Keynes man released on bail after inconclusive post mortem in murder investigation

A Milton Keynes man has been released on bail after an inconclusive post mortem in a murder investigation.

Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit continues to investigate the death of a man in Brize Norton on Monday (16/1), as previously reported by the Citizen.

A post-mortem that was carried out on Friday (20/1) was inconclusive and further testing will need to be carried out to determine the cause of death.

Police tape

A 28-year-old man, from Milton Keynes, and a 44-year-old man from Carterton have been released on bail.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Jon Capps of the Major Crime Unit said: “We are continuing to investigate the death of a 28-year-old man in Brize Norton on Monday.

“A scene watch is still in place as our enquiries continue, however if anyone has any questions or concerns, then they can speak to our officers.

“Additionally, if you have any information that you feel may assist this investigation, you can make a report online or call 101, quoting reference 43230023785.

