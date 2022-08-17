Milton Keynes man wanted after failing to appear at Aylesbury court

This afternoon (17 August), Thames Valley Police has announced its searching to find T-Shan Williams.

Williams, 29, was due in at Aylesbury Crown Court facing a robbery charge on 15 February this year.

T-Shan Williams

His charge relates to an incident in Brookside, Milton Keynes, which took place in September 2021.

Williams is an Asian man, who is five foot and five inches tall, with black hair.

Thames Valley Police says, he is known to frequent the Hodge Lea, Furzton and Greenleys areas of Milton Keynes.

Detective Constable Siobhan Jones, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “Williams has failed to appear at court and enquiries have been ongoing to locate him but we are now appealing for the public’s help.

“If you know where he is or may have seen him we would advise you not to approach him but please call 101 with the information you have, quoting reference number 43210432549.