Police chief urged to combat dangerous and reckless street racing in Milton Keynes

MK Council deputy leader, Councillor Robin Bradburn, is writing to the police chief’s office over persistent offenders in Milton Keynes.

The local authority has concluded that Milton Keynes has a car cruiser problem.

Drivers using modified cars with loud detuned exhausts, have been reported to the council, they are known to travel to and from car meets in the city centre and often race each other on the dual carriageways.

Police

MK Council has been working with the police force to limit anti-social behaviour at car meets by introducing a Public Space Protection Order (PSPO).

Thames Valley Police oversees the PSPO which has been established to curb dangerous driving, loud noises and speeding.

The council is urging the Police and Crime Commissioner to throw more resources at this issue, as it goes beyond the local authority’s powers.

Milton Keynes

Councillor Bradburn, said: “These illegal street races are keeping families up at night, and residents fear for their safety when cars overtake them at ridiculously high speeds. It isn’t fair for local families to experience this, and the Progressive Alliance shares residents’ frustration.

“I hope that the Police and Crime Commissioner will join me in believing that the issue of speeding should be treated as part of the policing of the car cruise events. We need more police on the streets to tackle the problem, and firm action should be taken immediately.”

Thames Valley Police and the council co-funded an additional camera in the city in attempt to tackle the cruising issue.

Thames Valley Police and Crime Commissioner Matthew Barber

But the council continues to receive reports from residents concerned about the deafening late-night sounds of de-tuned exhausts.

For this reason the council hopes, the Police and Crime Commissioner, Matthew Barber, authorises more patrol shifts for police officers at speeding hotspots.

The MK Citizen contacted the Police and Crime Commissioner’s office requesting a comment for this article.