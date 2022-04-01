Milton Keynes murder victim named as 21-year-old by police

Following the launch of a murder investigation in Milton Keynes, the victim has been formally identified today (1/4).

Joseph Tayaye, aged 21, from Milton Keynes, sadly died after an incident in The Hide, Netherfield, at about 11.35pm on Monday (28/3).

His family continue to be supported by specially trained officers.

Police

Yesterday (31/3), a post-mortem examination concluded the cause of death as a stab wound to the chest.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Andy Howard, of the Major Crime Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family of Joseph at what must be an extremely difficult time for them.

“A detailed investigation is ongoing and while no arrests have been made, we are following several positive lines of enquiry.

“I would again appeal to anybody who saw or heard anything in the area around The Hide between 11pm and midnight on Monday, or has any information that they believe may be relevant to contact police.

“Anyone with information should call us on 101 or they can report online on our website, quoting reference 43220134974.

“If you do not wish to speak with the police but have information you can report 100% anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.