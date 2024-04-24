Milton Keynes paedophile who 'poses a serious risk to young people' jailed for grooming child he met online

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man from Milton Keynes has been jailed after he admitted to grooming and having sex with a child.

Christian Ross, 31, of Netherfield Milton Keynes, was sentenced to eight years’ and six months’ imprisonment on Friday (19 April) at Amersham Crown Court.

He was also given a four year extended licence and will be on the Sexual Harm Prevention Order for life.

Ross admitted to three counts of penetrative sexual activity with a girl and one count of meeting a girl under 16 following grooming.

He denied three offences of making indecent images of children, but a jury found him guilty of these offences after a three-day trial.

Thames Valley Police discovered Ross groomed a girl he met on the internet. He met her in-person twice and they had sex. Both times Ross met with the victim occurred in 2022.

Thames Valley Police says the 31-year-old was also investigated by Northamptonshire police.

Investigating officer Detective Constable David Brandon, said: “I am satisfied that Ross has been jailed for a significant amount of time and will have conditions imposed on him for the rest of his life through a sexual harm prevention order.

“Ross is a serious risk to young people and this sentence will act as a deterrent to others who prey on the young vulnerable members of our community and to ensure that our young persons are protected.

“Thames Valley Police remains committed to investigating those who seek to carry out sexual offences against children, bringing them before the courts so that they can face justice, while supporting victims.