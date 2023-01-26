Milton Keynes police issue important update and new image in Leah Croucher murder case

Police have issued their first update since the tragic murder investigation into Leah Croucher was launched more than 15 weeks ago.

It follows officers’ detailed forensic searches, scouring of CCTV footage and house to house enquiries involving hundreds of people in and around the Furzton estate, where Leah’s body was mysteriously found in the attic of a house in Loxbeare Drive on October 10 last year.

The discovery came three years and eight months after the 19-year-old went missing while walking to work on February 15 2019. Until her remains were found, Leah’s disappearance was treated as a missing persons investigation – one of the most puzzling cases MK had even seen.

The digital image of how Neil Maxwell may have looked at the time of Leah Croucher's murder

It changed overnight to murder after the grim Loxbeare Drive discovery. Within days, police named a deceased man – 49-year-old property maintenance worker Neil Maxwell – as their prime suspect for the evil murder. He was, according to the overseas owner who employed him, the only person who had keys to the house.

However, today (Thursday) the Major Crime Unit has revealed officers have not found a single person who recalls seeing Maxwell in the Loxbeare Drive area at around the time Leah went missing.

Indeed, they have still not identified anyone who saw Maxwell in or around anywhere in Milton Keynes since early December 2018.

Today, police have issued a new computer generated image in a bid to try to move their investigation forward.

Leah Croucher

Head of Crime, Detective Chief Superintendent Ian Hunter, said: “The investigation has now also established that Maxwell is likely to have changed his appearance to avoid being recognised. He had grown a beard and may have lost weight.

"We have therefore generated a computer image of how Maxwell may have looked around the time Leah went missing in the hope that it may jog someone’s memory.

"Did you see this person in or around Loxbeare Drive, Furzton at any time between December 2018 and 20 April 2019?”

The latter date is the day that Maxwell took his own life by hanging himself in a bin cupboard in Campbell Park. On the door of the bin cupboard he taped a handwritten note saying: ‘Please do not come in. There is a dead body inside. Call the police,’ sources have revealed.

A convicted sex offender and rapist, Maxwell was on the run from police at the time following a sex assault on a woman in Newport Pagnell in November 2018. He assaulted the victim, fled the scene and evaded arrest 18 times in the months leading up to his death.

The victim of the assault has since spoken out about how she felt when Maxwell was named as a murder suspect.

Today police are still insisting Maxwell is their prime and only suspect for Leah’s murder.

Head of Crime, Detective Chief Superintendent Ian Hunter said: “I can confirm that Neil Maxwell remains the only nominated suspect at this point of the investigation, and our investigation continues to diligently gather sufficient evidence to establish the truth.

“Maxwell knew he was wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation that occurred in Newport Pagnell in November 2018 and appears to have made extensive efforts to evade arrest by using false names, and we believe he stopped using his mobile phone and his vehicles. He is likely to have known that he would be returning to prison if he was arrested and convicted.”

But he added: “Despite the comprehensive media reporting, along with the further enquiries with known acquaintances, associates and employers, new house to house and CCTV enquiries, we have still not identified anyone who saw Maxwell in or around Milton Keynes since early December 2018.

"More pertinently, we are yet to identify anyone who had seen Maxwell in Loxbeare Drive, Furzton before, after or at any time close to when Leah went missing on 15 February 2019.”

Now police are urging people to study the new photo of Maxwell and rack their brains.

"Do you know where he was between December 2018 and 20 April 2019, what phone number he was using, what vehicle he was driving, who he was with or any other useful information that can help us establish the truth for Leah’s family?” asked DCS Hunter.

"You can of course also speak to us in confidence. If you have any information, no matter how insignificant you think it might be please contact us.”

Police say the complex murder investigation has made “steady progress” since Leah’s body was found. Yesterday (Wednesday) her body was finally released for burial after an inquest into her death was opened and adjourned.

"We continue to have a dedicated team of experienced detectives and staff working on the Leah Croucher murder investigation led by our Head of Major Crime, Detective Superintendent Kevin Brown,” said DCS Hunter.

“We have carried out more than 2,000 actions including detailed forensic searches and examinations, we have spoken with and taken accounts and statements from hundreds of people, we have reviewed additional CCTV and undertaken extensive house to house enquiries in the local area.

"We are committed to establishing the truth and our investigation will invest the time and resources necessary to do so.

“We continue to keep Leah’s family at the heart of everything we do, and we are keeping them regularly informed on progress.”

Anyone with information should pass it on to police online here or by calling 101, quoting ‘Operation Innsbruck’.