Milton Keynes police issue QR code in hope people who filmed teenager's murder send vital footage

Milton Keynes police have issued a special QR code in the hope people who filmed a teenager's murder send in vital footage.

Officers from Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit investigating a murder in Milton Keynes earlier this month are re-appealing for information.

Ahmednur Nuur, aged 16, sadly died after he was stabbed during an incident near to Milton Keynes College just after 12.40pm on 11 February.

His family continues to be supported by specially trained officers.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Blaik, of the Major Crime Unit, said:

“Ahmednur’s family have been left totally devastated by his loss, he was a child who had a bright future ahead of him and was dearly loved by his family and friends.

“We know from CCTV footage from parts of the incident that there was a large group of people in the area at that time, many of whom were taking pictures or filming the incident on their mobile phones.

“Lots of people have already come forward with information and I am very grateful to them, but we need to see more.

“Videos and photographs could be key to our investigation and I urge you to do the right thing and share these with us.

“Please don’t worry about not sending it to us sooner – we need to find out exactly what happened because this is so important for Ahmednur’s family.”

Anyone with information should call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43220064415.

Scanning the QR code here will take you to directly to a webpage where you can easily upload photographs and videos to help our investigation.