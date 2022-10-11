Milton Keynes restaurant owner claims con-woman hid crafty secret down her bra

A crafty con-woman has been outed on CCTV after allegedly swindling an award-winning restaurant out of more than £170 worth of food.

The female walked into Namji at the Xscape yesterday afternoon with a young family in tow.

She ordered £170.45 worth of food, which the family ‘wolfed down’ according to restaurant owner Naseem Khan.

Naseem outside her award-winning Namji restaurant at Xscape in CMK.

But when it came to paying the bill, the woman allegedly started shouting and complaining that she’d found pieces of plastic in her food. It is claimed she branded the restaurant “disgusting” and walked out refusing to pay.

Shocked Naseem, who last year won the title Best Asian Restaurant in Buckinghamshire for her traditional Punjabi cooking, scoured CCTV footage of the family eating their food. And she quickly spotted something.

Naseem claims the footage shows the woman fumbling in her bra and removing a cigarette packet. Naseem claims the video shows her removing the clear plastic wrapper before putting it in her mouth.

“She then put it in the food… I am absolutely furious and really upset,” Naseem claims.

The woman claimed she's found a piece of plastic wrapper in her food - after she'd eaten it all

Dubbed the ‘Queen of Curry’ because of her efforts to feed homeless people over the years, Naseem says she would have given the family food for free if they were hungry and penniless.

"But this is theft. I have reported this to the police and Xscape security are checking footage to see if the car will be identified.”

In a message on social media to the woman, she said: “You will be caught... You are a thief and you are teaching your kids to steal.”

Naseem has reported the incident to the police and has given them the CCTV footage.

“They have been really amazing and are taking this very seriously,” she said.

The kind-hearted owner added: “I feel for the kids as they are seeing mummy and daddy committing fraud and think it’s the normal thing to do.

"If you are the family reading this, if you need food I will give it to you for free – but you have to stop being disrespectful and encouraging this behaviour.

