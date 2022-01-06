Milton Keynes restaurant owner is dubbed 'Queen of Curry' after feeding 150 families for free this Christmas

The owner of an award-winning Asian restaurant in MK has been dubbed the ‘Queen of Curry’ after her efforts over Christmas.

Naseem Khan, who runs Namji in the Xscape and Wolverton, was helped by her staff and customers to put together 150 food parcels containing everything families would need to make a Christmas dinner.

The parcels were delivered to people in need all over MK.

Naseem hard at work

On top of this, the restaurant cooked and delivered Chicken Tikka Masala and Vegetable Curry to hard-working local NHS frontline staff on Christmas Day.

Namji, which recently won a title in Best Restaurants in Buckinghamshire at the Asian Food & Restaurant Awards, provides meals every week for homeless people.

Naseem said: “Namji is currently the only restaurant in the area providing hot meals on a weekly basis to the homeless, those who are struggling financially and basically anyone who is hungry.

"We are so proud of everyone who has contributed to making this possible because we really couldn’t have done it without them. And we are all so grateful that we are in a position to support our community with food.”

Food parcels were delivered

Namji Xscape and Namji Wolverton regularly run food appeal campaigns on social media.