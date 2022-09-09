News you can trust since 1981

Milton Keynes teenager named and charged on suspicion of assault with a bladed weapon

A 19-year-old from Milton Keynes has been charged on suspicion of committing multiple crimes, including assault involving a knife.

By James Lowson
Friday, 9th September 2022, 12:22 pm
Mason Armstrong of Glebe Farm, has been charged with one count each of Section 18 grievous bodily harm wounding with intent, possession of a bladed article in a public place, and possession of an offensive weapon in a private place.

He has been charged in connection to an incident which took place in Warren Way on 19 August 2022.

Armstrong was arrested by police officers yesterday (8 September), and was remanded to appear at Milton Keynes magistrate’s court today.