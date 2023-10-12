Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Milton Keynes 19-year-old, with links to Northampton, has been charged with Class A drugs offences.

Fuad Mohamud, of Weavers Hill, Milton Keynes, with links to Kings Heath in Northampton, has been charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

The charges relate to a warrant that was undertaken by Northamptonshire Police in Milton Keynes, where a significant amount of Class A drugs were recovered.