New report finds caravan park killer near Milton Keynes and Buckingham died of drug overdose
A new report into the death of one of the men convicted of committing manslaughter at a caravan park near Milton Keynes and Buckingham was published yesterday (25 April).
An independent report released by the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman has found that Addy McAllister died of a drug overdose.
In 2017, he was found guilty of committing manslaughter, in connection to the death of a man from Dunstable, who was killed in Nash Park caravan site near Milton Keynes and Buckingham.
Adam Fanelli was killed in 2015, he had supplied McAllister and Jemma Price, who was also convicted of manslaughter, with cocaine, and was found with 159 separate injuries.
Post-mortem tests showed Fanelli, a father-of-three who lived in Dunstable, died from blunt force trauma to the head.
Peter Beirne, senior investigating officer said in 2017: "Mr Fanelli was a son, partner and a father to young children who was taken away from those who loved him.”
Mr Mr Fanelli’s family said in 2015: On 17th March 2015 our whole world fell apart and we, Adam’s family, have been left heartbroken and even now we still do not understand the actions of those who have taken his life or why.”
As part of his rehabilitation, McAllister – who was 38 at the time of his death - was moved from HMP Lindholme to Burdett Lodge, a probation hostel in May 2020.
It was at the probation facility that McAllister died of a drug overdose on 6 July, 2020.
Findings shown in the report state that a welfare check was carried out on McAllister and that staff had no reason to suspect he was taking illicit drugs.
However due to Covid 19 regulations at the time, staff were not completing drug testing, an independent inspector has found.
Information from prison staff, suggested that McAllister had successfully stopped taking drugs, and there was no evidence to indicate that he had recently used drugs in prison, according to the ombudsman’s report.
An inquest completed the year after McAllister’s death also concluded that his death was caused by drugs.