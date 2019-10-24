Police enhance stop and search powers in Milton Keynes after double murder, here's what will happen

Following the deaths of two people in Milton Keynes at the weekend, Thames Valley Police has enacted a Section 60 order to cover the Campbell Park area.

A Section 60 order temporarily allows officers greater powers to stop and search in relation to items connected with violence in a defined location. This Section 60 Order covers the area shown in the map below which is bordered by H6 Childs Way, H5 Portway, V10 Brickhill Street and V6 Grafton Street. Officers will be using their stop and search powers as part of their patrols of the fair and the surrounding areas.

Police

A video explaining exactly what the Section 60 means can be viewed at the top of this story.

Superintendent Tim Metcalfe, Commander for the Milton Keynes local policing area, said: “If you are visiting the Keith Emmett and Sons fair at Campbell Park, you can expect to see our officers conducting regular stop and searches throughout the event.

“This is a precautionary measure, and I’d like to reassure people that the fair remains a safe event to attend, and that the section 60 order is simply being put in place to help us prevent disorder from occurring.

“Please do not be worried if you are stopped by an officer. Being stopped and searched does not mean you are in trouble, it is just one method that we use to ensure weapons are kept off our streets.

The stop and search enhanced powers area

“As a large local event, a policing presence was always planned for the fair but we are increasing the number of officers attending in order to ensure our enhanced powers under Section 60 can be put into place.

“The fair is always a popular event and we are working with a number of partners, including The Parks Trust, Milton Keynes Council, Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service and the Emmetts, to ensure that it remains a safe and enjoyable event for everyone.

“Please feel free to speak to officers if you have any concerns. They will be patrolling in and around the fair and are there to keep you safe and answer any questions you might have.

“We look forward to seeing people at this fantastic community event and hope everyone is able to enjoy it safely and responsibly.”

