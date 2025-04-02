Police gather on Milton Keynes estate but say 'no wider threat to public'

By Sally Murrer
Published 2nd Apr 2025, 12:22 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2025, 12:29 BST
An active police presence currently on a city estate is not connected to the fatal shooting, say officers.

A number of police can be seen around a property in Oldbrook, sparking fears of another major inciident.

However a Thames Valley force spokesperson has reassured people that the action is part of an investigation under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act.

The operation is connected to the force’s ongoing drive to stop human trafficking.

Police are carrying out an operation on Oldbrook in Milton KeynesPolice are carrying out an operation on Oldbrook in Milton Keynes
Police are carrying out an operation on Oldbrook in Milton Keynes

The police spokesperson said: “We are carrying out a warrant in Milton Keynes under Section 8 of the Police and Criminal Evidence Act.

“Our officers are at a property in Oldbrook and will remain in the area to carry out investigative work, though we believe there is no wider threat to the public.”

They added: “This is part of our commitment to tackling human trafficking in the Thames Valley and is in no way connected to the separate incident that occurred at the train station in Milton Keynes yesterday (Tuesday April 1)”

