Police gather on Milton Keynes estate but say 'no wider threat to public'
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A number of police can be seen around a property in Oldbrook, sparking fears of another major inciident.
However a Thames Valley force spokesperson has reassured people that the action is part of an investigation under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act.
The operation is connected to the force’s ongoing drive to stop human trafficking.
The police spokesperson said: “We are carrying out a warrant in Milton Keynes under Section 8 of the Police and Criminal Evidence Act.
“Our officers are at a property in Oldbrook and will remain in the area to carry out investigative work, though we believe there is no wider threat to the public.”
They added: “This is part of our commitment to tackling human trafficking in the Thames Valley and is in no way connected to the separate incident that occurred at the train station in Milton Keynes yesterday (Tuesday April 1)”