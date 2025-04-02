Police gather on Milton Keynes estate but say 'no wider threat to public'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An active police presence currently on a city estate is not connected to the fatal shooting, say officers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A number of police can be seen around a property in Oldbrook, sparking fears of another major inciident.

However a Thames Valley force spokesperson has reassured people that the action is part of an investigation under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The operation is connected to the force’s ongoing drive to stop human trafficking.

Police are carrying out an operation on Oldbrook in Milton Keynes

The police spokesperson said: “We are carrying out a warrant in Milton Keynes under Section 8 of the Police and Criminal Evidence Act.

“Our officers are at a property in Oldbrook and will remain in the area to carry out investigative work, though we believe there is no wider threat to the public.”

They added: “This is part of our commitment to tackling human trafficking in the Thames Valley and is in no way connected to the separate incident that occurred at the train station in Milton Keynes yesterday (Tuesday April 1)”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.