Police helicopter and armed officers out in Milton Keynes after masked gang spotted with machete

People in the north of MK heard the police helicopter hovering for some time at around 7pm, while others reported a heavy armed police presence on Fuller Slade.

Police have now issued a statement saying there was a “public order incident” with a group of balaclava-wearing suspects armed with a machete.

The incident came less than 48 hours after a young man was stabbed twice in Bletchley’s Water Eaton Road on Friday evening.

Police are seeking witnesses

A Thames Valley Police spokesman said of the latest disturbance: “At around 7pm, police received a report of approximately four people wearing balaclavas getting out of an orange Vauxhall Corsa and suspected to be carrying a machete on Woolmans, Fullers Slade.

“There were also reports that a man was waving a wooden item around.”

It is understood that roads on the estate were closed off.

Detective Inspector Gemma Robinson said: “I am appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information about this incident to please come forward.

“Enquiries are ongoing as part of our investigation and there will be an increased police presence in the area. Anyone with any concerns or questions should speak to a uniformed officer.”

She added: “We are still seeking to locate the orange Corsa involved so I am keen to hear from anyone who recognises it or has seen it.

“Also, if you have any CCTV footage in the area or any dash-cam footage if you were in the area around the time, I’d also ask that you check any recordings in case it has captured something that could assist our investigation. To contact us, call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43220196948.

A 22-year-old man from Milton Keynes has been arrested on suspicion of assault, while a A 21-year-old local man from Milton Keynes has been arrested on suspicion of affray earlier today (16/5). Both remain in police custody.

The incident on Fullers Slade caused a stir on social media, with many people on surrounding estates stating they could hear “gunshots”.