Police hunt two men after e-scooter mugging in Milton Keynes

On Thursday (28 April), a man handed over his ‘urban commute’ e-scooter after being approached by two men who demanded it from him.

One of the two offenders pulled out a weapon from his waistband while threatening the man with the scooter.

One man brandished a weapon to intimidate the victim

Police intelligence states the incident took place at a playground between Avon Grove and Whaddon Way in Bletchley at around 8:30pm.

The man was cornered by the two robbers when he was about to leave the small park.

After the victim relinquished his scooter, the muggers sped off on it, exiting towards Avon Grove.

Witness reports describe the first as afro-Caribbean, approximately five foot 10 inches tall, and of skinny build.

He was wearing a dark face covering and all black clothing, Thames Valley Police say.

Offender number two, is described as an afro-Caribbean man, who is approximately five foot nine inches tall, and of medium build.

He has long black afro hair with a parting down the middle and was wearing dark clothing.

Investigating officer, PC Hazel Grant, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “I am appealing for anyone who witnessed this incident to please come forward.

“I’d also ask anyone with dash-cams or if anyone in the local area has CCTV that may have captured something what happened that may help our investigation to also get in touch.

“You can report information by calling 101 or making a report online, quoting reference 43220183005.